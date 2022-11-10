Nothing Ear (Stick) Limited Drop Sale on November 14; Worth Buying These TWS Earbuds? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing recently launched its second audio product, the Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. The device was slated to go on sale starting November 17 in India. Now, the company has announced that the new pair of TWS earbuds will be available at the "Limited Drop Sale" on November 14 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a semi-in-ear design and a new cylindrical case. It uses a rolling mechanism to reveal the earbuds. Despite this change in the design, the Nothing Ear (Stick) continues to follow the legacy of the brand by featuring a transparent design language like the Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (Stick) Limited Drop Sale Discount

The Nothing Ear (stick) has been launched for ₹8,499 and will be available on open sale via Flipkart and Myntra from November 17. The global availability of this product starts on November 4. In comparison, the Nothing Ear (1) white variant is priced at ₹7,299 while the black variant costs ₹8,499, which is similar to the latest offering, and these are available on Flipkart.

During the Limited Drop Sale, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be available with a discount of ₹1,000 for existing Nothing customers. As mentioned earlier, this sale is exclusive to Flipkart and the sale on Myntra will debut on November 17.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Features

The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a unique design identity and has been inspired by classic silhouettes in the cosmetics industry. The Ear (Stick) misses out on some notable aspects such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is seen on many other TWS earbuds priced above ₹5,000. Also, the company has used button-based gestures in place of silicone tips.

Other aspects include IP54 dust and water resistance, in-ear detection, and support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. There is Bluetooth 5.2 and it is compatible with devices running Android 5.1 and above as well as iOS 11 and above.

The Ear (Stick) earbuds can offer up to seven hours of listening time or up to three hours of calling. Counting the battery life of the charging case, its playback time is up to 29 hours.

Should You Buy Nothing Ear (Stick)?

For an asking price of ₹8,499, the Nothing Ear (Stick) misses out on some features, including ANC and wireless charging support. This makes it overpriced for its features. However, the discount of ₹1,000 during the sale makes it a good deal for interested buyers who are looking to buy a pair of earbuds with a compact and unique design.

