Nothing Earbuds Teased In New Video; Two Nothing Earbuds Launch Details Also Leaked News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nothing has been steadily expanding its product offering, especially with its new smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1). It looks like the brand isn't done with new launches as a new live stream video has teased a new pair of TWS earbuds. A new leak further states we might have not Nothing earbuds coming.

Nothing Earbuds Teased Via New Video

Nothing streamed a new video on its official YouTube channel. At the end of the video, the brand officially teased a new pair of earbuds with a TWS design. While nothing is clear about the new Nothing earbuds, the new audio accessories will certainly be launched pretty soon.

Another Pair Of Nothing Earbuds Leaked

Apart from this, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests another pair of Nothing earbuds will be launching soon. This means we might soon have two new pairs of Nothing earbuds in the market. Sharma states that both earbuds have already begun internal testing for European and Asian markets.

Presently, the name of the upcoming Nothing earbuds is unclear. The tipster states these could be called Nothing Ear (1) Stick and Nothing Ear (2). He further details that the earbuds have the model number Nothing B155 and Nothing B15 wireless earphones as spotted on the SGS Fimko certification website.

[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.

While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022

The certification has also revealed that the Nothing earbuds will offer 5W charging support. Presently, the India BIS certification has also received the Nothing B157 TWS - which could be the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds. Interestingly, reports suggest Nothing Ear (2) could be the device spotted on the live stream video on YouTube.

The Nothing earbuds are among the prominent devices that the new brand has launched. We had previously reviewed the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition, which was also unique with its transparent design. These earbuds came with an impressive battery, comfortable fit, and a lightweight build.

Now, we can expect many upgrades on the Nothing earbuds with an imminent launch. For one, we can expect an improved audio system, better call quality, and a similar attractive design. We can also expect better pairing support, especially with the new Nothing Phone (1).

