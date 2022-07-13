Nothing Phone (1) Charger, Clear Case, Tempered Glass Launched In India; Check Out The Prices News oi-Akshay Kumar

Nothing Phone (1) was launched globally including in India at an event last night. The phone has arrived as a premium mid-range 5G offering with a semi-transparent design. Unfortunately, the smartphone priced above Rs. 30,000 doesn't come with a charger. However, the company has released a charger and other accessories for the Nothing Phone (1) in India.

Nothing has launched three accessories for its first smartphone. These include the Nothing Power 45W charger, Phone (1) Case, and the Phone (1) Screen Protector. So, let's have a look at their features and pricing.

Nothing Power 45W Charger Specifications, Features

As its name suggests, the Nothing Power 45W charger offers 45W fast charging support for compatible devices. It's worth mentioning that the Nothing Phone (1) only offers a maximum of 33W fast charging. The accessory is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0, QC3.0, QC2.0, and PPS-enabled products. In addition, the charger can fuel laptops as well. The charger has USB Type-C cable compatibility. The accessory comes in a White hue.

Nothing Phone (1) Case Also Enables Wireless Charging

The second accessory the company has launched is called the Nothing Phone (1) Case. It is made from flexible materials and is shock-proof. The clear polycarbonate case is lightweight at 28 grams and also enables wireless charging on the Nothing Phone (1). The brand says that the clear case is designed and tested specifically for the Phone (1)'s features, including the Glyph Interface. It comes in both Black and Clear color models.

Nothing Phone (1) Screen Protector Features

As for the Nothing Phone (1) Screen Protector, it is a 9H high-hardness tempered glass. The accessory is scratch and drop-resistant, apart from minimizing the fingerprints. The company says that the screen protector enables superfast fingerprint unlocking and has a special oil coating to minimize fingerprints. It comes with a dust sticker and applicator for easy application, apart from a dust-free cleaning cloth.

Nothing Phone (1) Accessories Price In India

The Nothing Power 45W fast charger has been priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. As for the Nothing Phone (1) Case and the Phone (1) Screen Protector, they will be available for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 999, respectively. The accessories will be available to buy on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. As for the Nothing Phone (1), the smartphone will be going on sale in the country on July 21 at 7 pm.

