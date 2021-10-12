OnePlus Buds Z2 Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of Oct 13 Launch; What’s New In Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds on October 13 in China alongside the OnePlus 9RT handset. Meanwhile, several leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what the new-gen earbuds will offer. For the unaware, the upcoming TWS will be the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z that made its debut last year. Now, the brand has confirmed few features of the OnePlus Buds Z2 just ahead of its official announcement.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Features Revealed

OnePlus took to its Weibo handle to confirm the features of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds will come with several upgrades over their predecessor. The earbuds will support active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that will block the noise by up to 40dB.

There will be three microphones for calling. For battery, there will be a 520 mAh battery inside the charging case and the next-gen TWS will offer a total of 38 hours battery life, while the Buds Z comes with a total of 20 hours battery life.

Besides, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will have 11mm drivers, in contrast to a 10mm driver featured on the last year's Buds Z. Other features of the Buds Z2 will include 94ms low-latency mode, touch controls, USB Type-C port, and so on. For connectivity, the new-gen TWS will come with Bluetooth 5.2, while the Buds Z supports Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Design

Recently, the retail box of the Buds Z2 was leaked online which confirmed the earbuds will come in the Obsidian Black color option. There will also be a white color variant. The design of the earbuds is expected to be similar to the Buds Z; however, it is said to feature slightly angled ear tips.

Moreover, the charging case will have a glossy finish on the outside and the OnePlus logo will be placed on top of the charging case. OnePlus will also offer extra silicone ear tips in the retail box.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Coming To India?

There is no info regarding the India launch as of now. However, we expect the earbuds might come into the Indian market in the coming days. Further, the earbuds are said to carry an affordable price tag. However, considering its features, we expect the next-gen earbuds will cost higher compared to the Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z is now selling at Rs. 2,999 in India.

