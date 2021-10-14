OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Debuts With ANC, Bluetooth 5.2; Price, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Buds Z2, the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z has finally gone official alongside the flagship OnePlus 9RT smartphone. The Buds Z comes with several upgrades over its predecessor and also carries an affordable price tag. Features of the Buds Z2 include ANC, 38 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and much more.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds: Features To Check Out

Starting with the design, the Buds Z2 comes with a similar in-ear design as the Buds Z; however, the ear tips are slightly angled compared to the Buds Z. Besides, the Buds Z2 is equipped with 11mm drivers while the predecessor was announced with 10mm drivers.

There are three microphones far calling and the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature of the earbuds allows to block the noise by up to 40dB. Along with the ANC feature, the earbuds also support transparency mode and 94ms low latency mode.

In terms of battery, each earbud comes with a 40 mAh battery that will deliver seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. The charging case is backed by a 520 mAh battery that is claimed to offer a total of 38 hours of battery life. Further, the earbuds support a USB Type-C port and a 10-minute charge is said to offer up to five hours of music playback.

Additionally, select OnePlus devices will also get Dolby Atmos support and other features included voice assistant, wear detection, touch control, and more. Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is also IP55 certified.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds: Price & Availability

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has been launched in China at CNY 499 (around Rs. 5,840). Further, the Buds Z2 comes in two color options - Day White and Night Black. It can be purchased in China starting October 19.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds: Launching In India?

As of now, there is no clue regarding the India launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2. We expect the brand to launch the earbuds in the coming days alongside the OnePlus 9RT. However, we will have to wait for more details to surface. At an affordable price tag, the OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC, 38 hours battery is believed to get a good response.

