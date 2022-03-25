OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch On March 31; Buds Pro Getting New Radiant Silver Color News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone on March 31. Alongside, the brand is also bringing the successor of the Bullets Wireless Z wireless earphones dubbed the Bullets Wireless Z2. The dedicated microsite for the Bullets Wireless Z2 has revealed a few key features of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. Here're the expected pricing and features of the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 that we know so far.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Confirmed

As we already know, the launch event is scheduled for March 31 at 7:30 PM IST which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: What To Expect

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will have a neckband-style design like its precursor Bullets Wireless Z which was launched back in 2020. The successor is confirmed to feature 12.4mm large drivers. The renders of the upcoming OnePlus neckband earphones were also revealed online, confirming the earphones will be available in blue and black color options.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will support Bluetooth v5.0.There will also have multi-functional buttons and the branding image will be on another side of the earphones. Moreover, the earphones will come with fast charging support. And 10 minutes of charging will provide 20 hours of playback and it will offer a total music playback of 30 hours.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will also come with an IP55 rating for dust and sweat resistance. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. However, the official site of OnePlus confirms it will reveal more features in the coming days.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Expected Pricing In India

The pricing is also still under wraps. To recall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was announced at Rs. 1,999. As the successor will have upgraded features, we expect it will cost higher than the Wireless Z. Further, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available for purchase via Amazon.

OnePlus Buds Pro To Get New Radiant Silver Color

Besides, the brand will also introduce a new Radiant Silver color option for the Buds Pro earbuds. The new color option will join the existing two variants namely Matte Black and Glossy White. The Radiant Silver color option of the OnePlus Buds Pro will cost Rs. 9,900, the same as the other color variant's price.

To recall, the OnePlus Buds Pro was announced back in August. It is equipped with an 11mm driver with support for high-definition audio support via (LHDC). For battery, the earbuds are claimed to last up to 38 hours on a single charge and can last up to 10 hours with just 10 minutes of fast charging. It also comes with support for fast wired (Warp Charge) and wireless charging.

The Buds Pro has an adaptive noise cancellation feature with support for three different modes. Other features include 94ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, special Zen mode, and Dolby Atmos support. Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Pro is IP55 certified for water and dust resistance.

