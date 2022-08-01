OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Large Dynamic Driver Goes Official News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has launched another pair of TWS earphones -- the OnePlus Nord Buds CE. This time around, the Nord Buds CE is available in two color options with a unique design that seems to be inspired by the Apple AirPods with a no-ear tip design.

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE packs a decently sized 13.4-mm dynamic driver and they also support AI noise cancellation during voice calls. A single earbud just weighs 3.5grams, making them light.

When it comes to sound, the Nord Buds CE offers Sound Master Equilizer with support for various audio profiles such as Bass, Serenade, Gentle, and Balanced. These earphones come included with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology and also support the Android Fast Fair feature.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Nord Buds CE can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, and the case can deliver additional 15.5 hours of playback time. Similarly, a single 10-minute charging can offer up to 81 minutes of additional playback time.

Witness amazing sound quality, 10mins fast charging and ergonomic design for best comfort on #OnePlusNordBudsCE. Open Sale starts 4th Aug, 12PM. Get notified: https://t.co/FmP0EUNEAh pic.twitter.com/tRZUmoX3PM — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 1, 2022

Noteworthy Features Of OnePlus Nord Buds CE

The Nord Buds CE supports touch controls, where a single tap can either pause or play music, double tap can play the next track or answer/end a call. Lastly, a triple tap can awake the voice assistant and enable the game mode to reduce latency.

The Nord Buds CE are also IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance and are available in Moonlight White and Misty Grey colors. There is AAC and SBC codec support, hence, the Nord Buds CE can be used with both Android and iOS devices.

How Much Does OnePlus Nord Buds CE Cost?

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE cost Rs. 2,299, making it the most affordable TWS from the company. The earphones will be available on the Flipkart and OnePlus stores starting the 4th of August.

If you ever wanted an affordable TWS from a reputed brand like OnePlus, then the Nord Buds CE looks like a great product. Although they don't offer features like Dolby Atmos, they seem to pack a lot for the asking price. Stay tuned for our full review of the Nord Buds CE in the coming days.

