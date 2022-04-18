OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch On April 28 Alongside OnePlus 10R; Key Specs & Design Teased News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones on April 28 in India. Alongside, the brand is also launching the first TWS earbuds of its Nord series named the OnePlus Nord Buds. OnePlus has now officially confirmed it. The official site has also revealed the design and color options of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds in India. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Nord Buds Design Revealed

As per the official site, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in two color options 一 black and white. In terms of design, they will come with an in-ear style design with a short stem. There will be the brand's logo on the charging case.

OnePlus Nord Buds Features: What To Expect?

OnePlus is yet to confirm the key features. However, the official site has also confirmed features of the buds will be disclosed in the coming days. It hints that the buds will come with USB Type-C and an official IP rating. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma shared some of its key specs on Twitter. The earbuds are tipped to feature 12.4mm ultra-large drivers.

It will be IP55 certified for dust and water resistance. For battery, each bud will pack a 41 mAh battery, while the charging case will be powered by a 480 mAh battery. It is claimed to provide 30 hours of battery life. Other features will include Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos, and 94ms low latency. Apart from this nothing is known about the OnePlus Nord Buds. We expect more details will surface ahead of its official announcement.

OnePlus Nord Buds Expected Pricing

OnePlus usually launch budget products under its Nord series. Considering this, we expect the upcoming earbuds will carry an affordable price tag which will give competition to other budget-centric TWS in the market.

The launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds is scheduled to take place on April 28 at 7 PM IST. One can watch the live-stream via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Furthermore, the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite is said to be the India's first Nord series device which might come under Rs. 20,000 segment.

Best Mobiles in India