OnePlus Nord Power Bank, Nord Watch, Nord Band Incoming: Here Are The Details

OnePlus has been launching a lot of products under the Nord banner lately. The company recently launched its most affordable 5G smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G along with OnePlus Nord Buds, the first pair of TWS from the OnePlus Nord series. A prominent leakster has now suggested that the company might soon launch more products such as a power bank, smartwatch, and smart band.

OnePlus Nord Power Bank Details

OnePlus already offers a 10,000 mAh power bank, and with the Nord series, the company might launch up to two models a base variant with 10,000 mAh capacity, and a high-end variant with 20,000 mAh capacity. Again, these power banks are expected to have USB Type-C input-output, and they are also expected to have at least two USB-A ports, which should allow users to charge two devices at the same time.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming OnePlus Nord power bank might cost a bit less than the OnePlus's current 10,000 mAh power bank and is expected to be available on platforms like Amazon and OnePlus stores. Hence, we can expect the base variant of the OnePlus Nord Power Bank to cost around Rs. 800 in India.

OnePlus Nord Watch Details

The OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Watch with some cosmetic changes. Unlike the OnePlus Watch, which comes with a metal body, the OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to have a plastic body. Hence, the OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to cost a lot less than the OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to work with both Android and iOS devices, and the device might cost around Rs. 5,000 in India. OnePlus is most likely to introduce the Nord Watch along with the OnePlus Nord 3 in the next few weeks.

OnePlus Nord Band Details

Again, the OnePlus Nord Band is likely to be a rebranded OnePlus Band and is likely to be the most affordable wearable from the company. The OnePlus Band currently retails for Rs. 1,499 in India, hence, we expect the price of the OnePlus Nord Band to be around Rs. 1,000. India will definitely be one of the first countries to receive the OnePlus Nord Band.

