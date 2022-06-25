Just In
- 1 hr ago Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Likely To Feature Hearing Aid Function
- 1 hr ago Poco F4, Realme C30, Samsung Galaxy F13: List Of Smartphone Sales Next Week
- 1 hr ago Asus ROG Phone 6 Photos Leaked Ahead Of July 5 Launch; What To Expect?
- 3 hrs ago Mini Crossword Answers For Today: All Mini Answers For Across And Down For June 25
Don't Miss
- Movies Karthikeya 2 Trailer Review: Nikhil Siddhartha-Chandoo Mondeti's Mystery Thriller Is An Intriguing Sequel!
- Finance Stocks To Buy: 1 Large Cap Banking & 1 Midcap Auto Ancillaries Stock To Buy For Short Term
- News HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Confusion on July 27 release
- Education UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Combined Medical Services Exam Call Letter On upsconline.nic.in
- Sports Rumour Has It: Arsenal agree to £45million fee for Man City striker Gabriel Jesus
- Lifestyle Govt Panel Recommends Emergency Approval For SII's Covovax For 7-11 Year Olds
- Automobiles Bharath NCAP Draft Notification Approved By MoRTH: Everything You Need To Know
- Travel 10 Places To Travel To In Gujarat In July
OnePlus Tipped To Launch Two TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch & Fitness Band In Q3 2022
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2T 5G on July 1 in India. Besides, the brand has another flagship model named the OnePlus 10T or 10, which is likely to be the last flagship from the brand in 2022. Now, the latest info suggests that OnePlus could launch two new TWS earbuds, a smartwatch, and a fitness band in the country.
OnePlus Tipped To Launch TWS Earbuds, Watch & Fitness Band Soon
The latest info by tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the brand is planning to launch two new TWS earbuds, a OnePlus Watch, and a fitness band soon in India. Among the two upcoming earbuds, one will come under the Nord brand, while the other will fall under the OnePlus brand. Besides, the tipster stated that these products will be unveiled alongside a couple of upcoming OnePlus smartphones in Q3, 2022.
[Exclusive] Two new OnePlus TWS are coming soon to India.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2022
1 OnePlus Nord-branded TWS and
1 OnePlus TWS
Expect the launch to happen alongside a couple of upcoming OnePlus smartphones in Q3.
Furthermore, OnePlus Watch 2 and Band 2 are also lined up.
Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus
OnePlus To Launch TWS Earbuds, Watch & Fitness Band: What To Expect?
As of now, the features of these devices are still unknown. However, the company recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds in India, priced at Rs. 2,799. Given that, we expect the upcoming Nord earbuds will also have some similar specs and will fall same price segment. To recall, the OnePlus Nord Buds come with 12.4mm drivers and a small plastic carry case.
It comes with 94ms low-latency mode for gaming and supports Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. In terms of battery, the Nord Buds offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge and 30 hours of total playback with the charging case.
As mentioned above, the other earbuds will come under the OnePlus brand. So, there is a chance it will cost a bit more expensive compared to the Nord-series earbuds. We expect the features of the earbuds will soon come to the light.
On the other hand, the upcoming fitness tracker dubbed the OnePlus Band 2 is also expected to be an affordable offering like the available OnePlus band. Further, the upcoming OnePlus watch is said to come with the OnePlus Watch 2 moniker. Since there is no official confirmation on the abovementioned info, so, it's better to take it with a pinch of salt.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086
-
23,999