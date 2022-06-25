OnePlus Tipped To Launch Two TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch & Fitness Band In Q3 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2T 5G on July 1 in India. Besides, the brand has another flagship model named the OnePlus 10T or 10, which is likely to be the last flagship from the brand in 2022. Now, the latest info suggests that OnePlus could launch two new TWS earbuds, a smartwatch, and a fitness band in the country.

OnePlus Tipped To Launch TWS Earbuds, Watch & Fitness Band Soon

The latest info by tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the brand is planning to launch two new TWS earbuds, a OnePlus Watch, and a fitness band soon in India. Among the two upcoming earbuds, one will come under the Nord brand, while the other will fall under the OnePlus brand. Besides, the tipster stated that these products will be unveiled alongside a couple of upcoming OnePlus smartphones in Q3, 2022.

[Exclusive] Two new OnePlus TWS are coming soon to India.

1 OnePlus Nord-branded TWS and

1 OnePlus TWS

Expect the launch to happen alongside a couple of upcoming OnePlus smartphones in Q3.

Furthermore, OnePlus Watch 2 and Band 2 are also lined up.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2022

OnePlus To Launch TWS Earbuds, Watch & Fitness Band: What To Expect?

As of now, the features of these devices are still unknown. However, the company recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds in India, priced at Rs. 2,799. Given that, we expect the upcoming Nord earbuds will also have some similar specs and will fall same price segment. To recall, the OnePlus Nord Buds come with 12.4mm drivers and a small plastic carry case.

It comes with 94ms low-latency mode for gaming and supports Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. In terms of battery, the Nord Buds offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge and 30 hours of total playback with the charging case.

As mentioned above, the other earbuds will come under the OnePlus brand. So, there is a chance it will cost a bit more expensive compared to the Nord-series earbuds. We expect the features of the earbuds will soon come to the light.

On the other hand, the upcoming fitness tracker dubbed the OnePlus Band 2 is also expected to be an affordable offering like the available OnePlus band. Further, the upcoming OnePlus watch is said to come with the OnePlus Watch 2 moniker. Since there is no official confirmation on the abovementioned info, so, it's better to take it with a pinch of salt.

