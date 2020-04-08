Oppo 40W AirVOOC Wireless Charger Passes WPC Certification News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo recently launched its latest flagship smartphones - the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro but both smartphones didn't support wireless charging. Now, Oppo seems to be working on a new flagship phone called the Oppo Ace2. According to the reports, the smartphone is said to be launched soon with 40W wireless charging support.

The latest report suggests that the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has revealed details of the upcoming wireless charger ahead of the phone's launch.

According to the WPC report, the upcoming wireless charger comes with a model number OAWV01. The reports also shared the images of the wireless charger which reveals the name as the Oppo 40W AirVOOC. It comes with the following power inputs:

9V 2A (18W)

5V 6A (30W)

10V 6.5A (65W)

40W maximum power output

The images of the wireless charger show an unusual design it sports an oval shape design with a big silver button on one side for the phone to lie on. On the rear part, the wireless charger features exhaust vents for heat dissipation. Meanwhile, it also comes with a silicone strip on the base which prevents the smartphone from slipping.

The company has scheduled the launch event for the Oppo Ace2 on April 13 a day before the launch of the OnePlus 8 series launch. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also expected to launch its first wireless charge on the launch day.

The OPPO Ace2 launches on Monday, April 13 which is a day before the OnePlus 8 series' launch. However, the OnePlus wireless charger is said to support 30W fast charge with a vertical stand design.

The WPC listing has not disclosed the price point of the AirVOOC wireless charger, but it is said to be launched with an affordable price range. Let's see what Oppo is going to offer this time.

