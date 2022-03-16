Oppo Enco Air 2 India Launch Officially Teased; Coming Alongside Oppo K10? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to launch the K10 smartphone soon in India. The brand recently teased the arrival of the upcoming K-series handset in the country. However, the brand has not revealed the exact launch date yet. If rumors are to be believed the launch will take place on March 23.

Alongside, the brand is also prepping up to launch TWS earbuds named the Enco Air 2. The upcoming Enco Air 2 was originally launched earlier this year in China.

Oppo Enco Air 2 India Launch Teased

Oppo took to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the upcoming TWS earbuds. It did not mention the exact launch date. However, the Enco Air 2 is expected to go official alongside the Oppo K10 smartphone in India. Further, the official teaser confirms it will have a similar design as the Chinese variant. So, one can safely assume the earbuds will also ship in India with a similar set of specs.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Features In India

The Oppo Enco Air 2 ships with 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coils. The earbuds feature the Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tunings presets for personalized sound effects.In terms of battery, the charging case of the Enco Air 2 packs a 440 mAh battery unit that can be charged fully within two hours.

The earbuds are claimed to offer a total playback of up to 24 hours, while each bud is said to deliver a four-hour playback on a single charge. Moreover, the earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and also come with AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support. Other features include touch control, Bluetooth v5.2, low latency mode, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Expected Pricing In India

The Oppo Enco Air 2 was announced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400) in China. Given that, we expect it will come at least under Rs. 3,000 in India. Besides, the teaser confirms the earphones will be available in a white color variant. There will be other color options as well.

