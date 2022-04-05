Just In
Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS India Pricing & Key Features Revealed; Launching On April 12 Alongside F21 Series
Oppo is launching the F21 Pro series smartphones on April 12 in India. Alongside, the brand is also confirmed to unveil the successor the Enco Air2 dubbed Enco Air2 Pro. The brand has also revealed some key specs of the upcoming TWS. Now, the fresh info has brought few more details including color variants of the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro to the light. Let's dive into details.
Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Specifications Revealed
The specifications of the upcoming Enco Air2 Pro have been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. The TWS earbuds will be available in grey and white color options. The design of the buds looks similar to the Oppo Enco Air2. The successor will also come with an active noise cancellation feature. As per Sharma, the buds will have a 43 mAh battery, while the charging case will pack a 440 mAh battery.
[Exclusive] OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 5, 2022
Earbuds: 43mAh
Charging case: 440mAh
Full charge in 1.5hrs (buds), 2 hrs (buds and case)
5 hours playback (buds), 20 hrs total playback (ANC)
7hrs/28 hours (ANC off)
3 hrs voice calls (ANC on), 3.5hrs with ANC off
Enco Live Bass Tuning
IP54 rating pic.twitter.com/skjryZlh8Y
With the charging case, the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro is said to last up to 28 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. On the other hand, the buds are expected to offer five hours of playback with ANC on and seven hours of playback with ANC off. It will support a Type-C charging port and will take two hours to fully charge.
Apart from this, the tipster confirms the upcoming Oppo TWS earbuds will include Enco Live Bass tuning and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance rating. Going by the previous info, the brand claimed that the Enco Air2 Pro will be equipped with a 12.4mm diaphragm driver and will deliver crystal clear sounds. The earbuds will also flaunt a transparent bubble design.
Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Expected Pricing In India
The same tipster previously said that the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro will be launched between Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 3,999 in India. Since the brand has not shared anything regarding the pricing. It's better to take it as speculation and wait for the official announcement on April 12 at 5:00 PM IST. The launch event will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media sites.
