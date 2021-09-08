Just In
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds With Up To 24 Hour Battery Announced In India; Where To Buy?
Oppo has announced affordable TWS earbuds named the Oppo Enco Buds in India. The earbuds skip the active noise cancellation feature, in contrast, pack an AI-based call noise cancellation technology that reduces background sounds during calls to improve audio quality. Other features include up 28 hours battery, low-latency game mode, touch control, and among others.
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds Features To Check Out
The Oppo Enco Buds are equipped with 8mm dynamic drivers that claim to deliver a concert experience with great bass. One can also get a gaming mode that provides 119 milliseconds of low latency for much better audio and video sync during the game. The earbuds also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
For battery, each earbud packs a 40 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to six hours battery on a single charge, while the charging case has a 400 mAh battery that can offer a total playback time of 24 hours. Both the earbuds and the charging case take two and half hours to fully charge.
Additionally, the latest Oppo TWS earphones support Bluetooth v5.2 that works a range of 10 metres. As the earbuds support touch controls, you can pause your music by touching it one time and pressing twice to answer/end the call/switch songs. Also, pressing three times allows you to trigger the gaming mode. The Oppo Enco Buds weigh 45 grams with the charging case, making them very lightweight and comfortable. Lastly, the earbuds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds Price And Sale In India
The Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds have been announced at Rs. 1,999 in India. However, it can be purchased at a special launch price of Rs. 1,799 starting September 14 on Flipkart. Do note that, the special price will only be available till September 16. The earbuds come in a single White color option.
Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds: Reason To Buy?
Considering its features, we can say that the latest earbuds offer power-packed features at an accessible price tag. You get an AI-based call noise cancellation technology, great battery life, and low-latency mode for a better gaming experience. Alongside, they are very lightweight that makes it easy to slip into your pockets. All in all, if you are looking for TWS earbuds under Rs. 2,000, the Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds would be a great buy.
