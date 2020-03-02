Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 True Wireless Earbuds Launched: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Alongside the Reno 3 Pro, Oppo announced the launch of Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds. The Enco W31 is an affordable pair of earbuds as compared to the Enco Free. These come with two audio modes such as a balanced mode that can even out audio across the frequency range and a bass mode that will enhance low frequencies.

The Oppo Enco Free features a 13.4mm dynamic driver, touch controls and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Also, there are touch controls that let users change tracks, adjust volume, take calls, and more.

Oppo Enco Free Details

Oppo Enco Free features binaural simultaneous Bluetooth transmission that can deliver sound to both the right and left ears at the same time. This pair of earbuds features Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to smartphones and comes with an instant connect feature as well. There is AI uplink noise cancellation for better quality calling and system-wide optimization to prevent delays or lags during music playback.

A 31mAh battery powers the earbuds providing up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. And, the charging case comes with a 410mAh battery to provide additional either 20 hours of music playback or three hours of talk time.

The Oppo Enco Free features a 13.4mm dynamic driver and 120db driver sensitivity. There is a USB Type-C port, IPX4 rating for water resistance and more. The Oppo Enco Free is priced at Rs. 7,990 and will go on sale from March 6.

Oppo Enco W31 Details

Oppo Enco W31 comes with binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission and in-ear design. This pair of earbuds comes with dust and water resistance. There are dual composite polyurethanes and graphene diaphragms for enhanced frequency responses. The other aspects of the earbuds include anti-wind noise chambers, an environmental noise cancellation algorithm to block out noise during calls, and two internal high-sensitivity microphones on either side.

The Oppo Enco W31 has been launched in Pink, White, and Black color options and is priced at Rs. 4,499. For now, there is no word regarding the availability of the device.

