Oppo Enco Free Wireless Earbuds Launched With AI Call Noise Cancellation

Oppo has launched its latest truly wireless earbuds - the Enco Free in China. The earbuds are introduced alongside the Reno3 series. The highlights of the earphones are IPX4 certification, Bluetooth 5.0 support, charging case, and a lot more. Here are the details:

OPPO Enco Free specifications

Design-wise, the Oppo Enco Free look similar to the Apple AirPods, the earbuds are equipped with 13.4mm driver and claims to deliver ultra-dynamic bass. The speakers are equipped with dual magnetic circuit design along with an FPC arm balance system.

The charging case is craved with the radium branding at the front along with an LED status indicator. The company has also added USB Type-C port to the case to ensure fast charging.

Both the earbuds come with dual microphones for AI call noise reduction and voice control. Users can also control volume, music playlist, and attend handsfree calls with the help of functional buttons on both the earbuds.

Oppo has also equipped the Enco Free with infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. This sensor is capable of sensing that the earbuds are removed and automatically pause the music.

On the connectivity part, the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones are equipped with Bluetooth low-latency dual-pass technology, which means both the earbuds will be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth individually. According to the company, this will increase the audio-visual effect and reduce latency. It has low-latency of as low as 120ms.

The wireless earbuds are fuelled by 31 mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 5 hours of music playback, 3 hours of calling, and 25 hours of music with case charging. The charing case comes with a 410 mAh non-removable battery and it takes 110 minutes to refuel the case.

The OPPO Enco Free is launched in black, white and pink color options with a price tag of Yuan 699 ($ 99.8 or Rs. 7,135 approx.). It will go on sale starting from December 31.

