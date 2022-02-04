Oppo Enco M32 Gets New Green Color Option In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has today announced the Reno7 series and the Watch Free in the country. Besides, the brand has brought a green color option for the Oppo Enco M32 wireless earphones. Oppo launched the earphones last month in a single black color option. Now, the Enco M32 can be purchased in two color variants. Check here the pricing and availability of the new color variant.

Oppo Enco M32 Green Color Variant Announced In India

The new green color variant of the Enco has been launched at the same price as the existing black variant. It will be available at Rs. 1,799, however, the earphones can be purchased at a special discounted price of Rs. 1,499 during the first sale period that will be held from Feb 9 till Feb 11.

Oppo Enco M32: Should You Buy?

If you're not a fan of TWS earbuds, you can choose the neckband style Oppo Enco M32 earphones. It also offers some upgrades over its precursor Oppo Enco M31. The latest one has the same in-ear design; however, it is equipped with an ergonomic fear fins design. The Oppo Enco M32 has a 10mm large dynamic driver with bass boost technology.

The neckband has three buttons including the volume up button, multifunction button, and volume down button to control calls and music. For connectivity, the earphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 and also support a dual-device fast switching feature.

For battery, the earphones have a 220 mAh battery that can be fully charged in 35 minutes via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer a total of 28 hours of battery, while it will deliver up to 20 hours of music playback in 10 minutes of charging.

Moreover, the earphones also include support for low-latency mode. Lastly, the Oppo Enco M32 is IP55 certified for dust and water resistance and weighs around 27 grams. Comparing the features with its predecessor, we can see the Enco M32 has a better battery life and large drivers. However, the earphones do not support the ANC feature, instead, include the ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) feature.

