Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones With 28 Hours Battery Launching On January 5 Priced At Rs. 1,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch the successor of the Enco M31 wireless headphones named the Enco M32 in India. The launch has been confirmed for January 5 and the sale is believed to take place on the same day of its launch. The features and design of the Enco M32 have already been revealed via Amazon listing and official site. Now, the price of the earphones has surfaced ahead of launch.

Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones India Price Revealed

As per the Amazon teaser (spotted by 91mobiles), the upcoming Enco M32 will cost Rs. 1,799. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. Although the official site has not mentioned anything regarding the pricing. The earphones can be purchased via Oppo's official site and Amazon India after the launch.

Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones Design & Features

Starting with the design, the Enco M32 will have the same in-ear design as the Oppo Enco M31. The successor is confirmed to come with an ergonomic fear fins design. The Oppo Enco M32 will be equipped with a 10mm large dynamic driver with bass boost technology.

For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer a total of 28 hours of battery, while it will deliver up to 20 hours of music playback in 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the earphones will support a USB Type-C for charging and are claimed to take 35 minutes to fully charge.

Lastly, the earphones will have three buttons including the volume up button, multifunction button, and volume down button. It will also support a low-latency, dual-device fast switching feature and come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, Lastly, the Oppo Enco M32 will weigh 33 grams and they will come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Better Than Predecessor Oppo Enco M31?

The upcoming Oppo Enco M32 will be a better pick compared to the Enco M31. You'll get large drivers, fast charging along with better battery life from the successor. Also, the price won't be higher than the predecessor. To recall, the Enco M31 was launched at Rs. 1,999; however, it is currently selling at just Rs. 1,259.

Best Mobiles in India