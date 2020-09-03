Just In
- 7 min ago Is AppLock Banned Or Not? Know About Founder, Developer, Company And Country Details
-
- 55 min ago Amazon Salary Days Sale 2020 September: Special Offers And Discounts On Gadgets
- 1 hr ago LG Wing Launch Likely On September 14 Alongside Explorer Project
- 2 hrs ago Verizon And Amazon To Invest $4 Billion In Vodafone-Idea: Report
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Toyota Releases New Teaser For Yaris: Could It Be A Limited Edition Model?
- Movies Adipurush: Netizens Are Unhappy With Saif Ali Khan’s Casting As Demon Lankesh In Prabhas Starrer
- Finance Gold Prices Fall By A Tad; Prospect Of More US Stimulus, New Jobless Data, Corona Lend Support
- Sports James Harden: Everything went wrong until series-winning block
- News Your mobile phone location data can identify areas of COVID-19 spread
- Lifestyle Teachers’ Day 2020: Hairstyles To Glam Up For The Virtual Celebration
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali In September
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
Oppo Enco W51 TWS Earbuds With ANC Launched For Rs. 4,999
Recently, Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro were launched in India. Now, the company has announced the launch of the Oppo Enco W51, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. This new pair of TWS earbuds comes with a 7mm driver for low-latency binaural transmission that will reduce audio delay and dynamic bass performance.
Oppo Enco W51 truly wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale from September 7. This new pair of truly wireless earbuds comes in two color options - Starry Blue and Floral White.
Oppo Enco W51 Details
Oppo Enco W51 truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and is touted to reduce noise by up to 35dB. There are three microphones to improve audio quality and reduce noise during voice calls. Also, there is Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with a smartphone and IP54 water and dust resistance.
This new pair of TWS earbuds from Oppo features Qi wireless charging and can be charged by placing it on a wide range of charging mats and docks. It comes with a USB Type-C port on the case for the usual wired charging. Each earbud has a 25mAh battery and the charging case has a 480mAh battery. With the charging case, this pair of TWS earbuds can last up to 20 hours on enabling active noise cancellation and 3.5 hours sans the case.
Redefines TWS Earbuds Market Segment
Well, the Oppo Enco W51 is one of the many truly wireless earbuds priced under Rs. 5,000. While many affordable options miss out on the highlights such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging capability, this new one from Oppo makes a difference. Usually, these aspects are seen n premium offerings priced over Rs. 10,000.
Having said that, we can say that Oppo has redefined the affordable TWS earbuds market segment and sets the benchmark for the budget devices on cards. It is possible to see many other manufacturers add these impressive features in their earbuds in the future.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,999
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
36,290
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700