Oppo Enco W51 TWS Earbuds With ANC Launched For Rs. 4,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro were launched in India. Now, the company has announced the launch of the Oppo Enco W51, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. This new pair of TWS earbuds comes with a 7mm driver for low-latency binaural transmission that will reduce audio delay and dynamic bass performance.

Oppo Enco W51 truly wireless earbuds is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale from September 7. This new pair of truly wireless earbuds comes in two color options - Starry Blue and Floral White.

Oppo Enco W51 Details

Oppo Enco W51 truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and is touted to reduce noise by up to 35dB. There are three microphones to improve audio quality and reduce noise during voice calls. Also, there is Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with a smartphone and IP54 water and dust resistance.

This new pair of TWS earbuds from Oppo features Qi wireless charging and can be charged by placing it on a wide range of charging mats and docks. It comes with a USB Type-C port on the case for the usual wired charging. Each earbud has a 25mAh battery and the charging case has a 480mAh battery. With the charging case, this pair of TWS earbuds can last up to 20 hours on enabling active noise cancellation and 3.5 hours sans the case.

Redefines TWS Earbuds Market Segment

Well, the Oppo Enco W51 is one of the many truly wireless earbuds priced under Rs. 5,000. While many affordable options miss out on the highlights such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging capability, this new one from Oppo makes a difference. Usually, these aspects are seen n premium offerings priced over Rs. 10,000.

Having said that, we can say that Oppo has redefined the affordable TWS earbuds market segment and sets the benchmark for the budget devices on cards. It is possible to see many other manufacturers add these impressive features in their earbuds in the future.

