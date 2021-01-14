Oppo Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds India Launch Set for January 18 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is already confirmed to launch on January 18. Now, the company has also announced the launch of the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds. The earbuds will be launched alongside the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G at 12:30 pm. The Oppo Enco X TWS was originally launched in October 2020 in China for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000).

The company has not shared any word on the India pricing at this moment. However, we can expect an almost similar price as the Chinese variant. The earbuds come in black, white, and green color options.

Oppo Enco X Features

When it comes to features, it can be expected to offer similar specifications as its Chinese variant. The Oppo Enco X comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced membrane drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.

In terms of battery, the earbuds have a 44 mAh battery and the charging case packs a 535 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 5.5 hours of playback time without ANC and up to 4 hours with ANC. On the other hand, with the charging case, it lasts up to 20 hours while ANC on and up to 25 hours without ANC.

Further, the earbuds take 80 minutes and the charging case takes 110 minutes to fully charge. The charging case also supports USB Type-C wired and Qi wireless charging. It also comes with LHDC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs support.

Other features of the Oppo Enco X include touch controls, low latency of 47ms, advanced feedforward, dual-chip noise reduction, and feedback hybrid dual microphones. Lastly, they are also IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.

