Oppo Launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband In India

Oppo has launched its latest neckband - the Oppo Enco M31 today in India. Recently the company has also introduced its Oppo Enco Free and the Enco W31 headphone now the company has come up with a new wireless neckband headphone. The newly launched headphones will be up for sale from March 30. Here are the details:

Oppo Enco M31 Price

The company has not disclosed the pricing of the Oppo Enco M31. However, reports suggest that the newly launched headphones are expected to be priced at Rs. 1,500 or somewhere are the same price point. Oppo confirmed that the neckband will be up for sale in black and green color option via e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart.

Oppo Enco M31 Specifications

The Oppo Enco M31 supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and LDAC which make sure that the transmission speeds of up to 990kbps. The company claims that the newly launched headphones come equipped with 9.2mm full-range drivers with PET titanium composite diaphragms. The company claims that both the earbuds sports an independent bass chambers for better bass delivery.

Earlier, this month the company has launched the Enco Free and the Enco W3 wireless earbuds. Both the headphones look similar to the Apple AirPods. The company claims that the earbuds are designed for physical activities like running, cycling, workout, and a lot more. The Enco Free was launched with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 and the Enco W31 is up for sale at Rs. 4,499.

Both the headphones are up for sale via e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart. The headphones are also available for sale via offline stores.

The Enco W31 earbuds come with IP68 which makes it dust and water-resistant. Meanwhile, the earbuds also come with noise cancellation makes it suitable for outdoor use. The Oppo Enco Free comes equipped with 13.4mm ultra-dynamic drivers with dual magnetic circuits.

