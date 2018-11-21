Panasonic launches Bluetooth-based tracker Seekit, eyes Rs 140 cr sales

Japanese electronics company Panasonic has announced the launch of a Bluetooth-based tracker, Seekit.

Seekit will be available in two variants, Seekit Edge and Seekit Loop, and is priced at Rs.1599 and Rs.1299 respectively and will be available on various leading e-commerce platforms starting December 1st week.

The new Bluetooth features a Separation Indicator, Proximity Guidance, Last Seen Location, Bi-directional Tracking, and Voice Alerts with High Alert Mode for tracking; Low Alert Mode to avoid unnecessary alerts.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India, and South Asia said, "We are largely focusing on both IoT and AI-based solutions at our India Innovation Centre. The launch of Seekit is strategically aligned with our objective to create a smart and connected ecosystem. This is another step towards developing technologically advanced and convenient solutions for our consumers."

Meanwhile, a report PTI says that the company expects clock sales to the tune of Rs 140 crore in the next one year from its Bluetooth tracker business.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5 that lasts for 12 - 18 months without a charge depending on the variant and usage.

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic India said, "India Innovation Centre is aligned to Panasonic's objective i.e., to develop transformative business solutions in the space of Internet of Things (IoT) that further aids in better living. Seekit is a result of extensive research of consumer behavior, where the solution uses IoT to safeguard valuables through our smartphone app while harnessing the power of Bluetooth."

The separation indicator feature alerts the user as soon as the value is disconnected, reminding that the value is being left behind.