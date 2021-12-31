ENGLISH

    PCIe Gen5 SSD Benchmark Results Are Here: Twice As Fast As PCIe Gen4 SSD

    By
    |

    Intel recently launched the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop CPUs with support for technologies like PCIe Gen5, DDR5, and more. Intel is the first silicon company to offer these technologies on consumer-grade CPUs. These next-generation standards offer more performance and bandwidth and here are the early benchmarks of a PCIe Gen5 SSD with Intel Core i9-12900K CPU.

     
    PCIe Gen5 SSD Benchmark Results Are Here: Twice As Fast As PCIe Gen4

    Ryan Shrout, Chief Performance Strategist at Intel has shared a short video that showcases the power of PCIe Gen5 technology on the 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs. In the video, he uses a PCIe Gen5 SSD from Samsung and connects it to the PC using a PCIe adapter.

    He also tests a PCIe Gen4 based SSD, which offers a maximum read speed of around 6900MB/s. Similarly, when he runs the same test on the PCIe Gen5 SSD, he gets a peak read speed of 137000MB/s, which is almost double that of the PCIe Gen4 SSD. The benchmark was run on open-source software called Iometer, which is available for free.

    PCIe Gen5 SSD Benchmark Results Are Here: Twice As Fast As PCIe Gen4

    Should You Buy PCIe Gen5 Based SSD?

    Currently, Intel is the only CPU provider that supports PCIe Gen5 technology. The upcoming AMD Zen4 CPUs will support the same; however, as of now, no AMD (consumer-grade) CPU supports PCIe Gen5 technology. Not just that, there aren't any consumer-grade PCIe Gen5 SSDs in the market, which is likely to be made available in the next few months.

    Hence, your already existing PC might not support PCIe Gen5 SSD. However, if you are planning to build a new PC, then consider getting a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and a motherboard that fully supports PCIe Gen5 format. This ensures that you can also use the current PCIe Gen4 or even PCIe Gen3 SSD now and upgrade to PCIe Gen5 SSD in the near future.

     

    However, do note that PCIe Gen5 SSDs are expected to consume more power when compared to PCIe Gen4 and PCIe Gen3 SSDs. Hence, most PCIe Gen5 SSD is expected to come with some sort of passive cooling solution, as it is likely to get a lot hotter than the previous generation PCIe SSD due to higher power consumption.

    news pc ssd storage
    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2021

    X