    Pebble Launches Twins Stereo EarPods With 25 Hours Non-Stop Music In India

    By
    |

    Pebble has launched its newest 'Twins Stereo EarPods' in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 2,990. The true wireless stereo earbuds come with 6 months replacement guarantee and is available in black color option. The company announced that the newly launched earbuds are up for sale via all leading retail stores across the country along with the e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart.

    Pebble Launches Twins Stereo EarPods With 25 Hours Non-Stop Music

     

    The true wireless EarPods comes with IPX54 protection which makes it water and dustproof. The company claims that the sturdy built promises durability and the 10mm drivers on both the earbuds offering good sound along with noise isolation technology.

    The company claims that the EarPods are capable of delivering a battery life of 180 hours stand by and 25-hours of non-stop music playback. It also comes with automatic speed charge capabilities in the case.

    The newly launched Pebble's Twins earbuds come with hands-free stereo calling feature which will allow you to receive calls without using your smartphone. The device can be paired up to 10 meters of range.

    The EarPods come equipped with voice assistant feature and controls that are located on each earpiece. Users can use two earbuds simultaneously, or they can share the same music with someone via Single mode.

    If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds within the range of 3K segment, then you can keep the EarPods in your list. However, if you're running short in budget then don't worry because there is a list of brands that are offering really good deals when it comes to truly wireless earphones.

    Brands like Oraimo, Belkin, pTron, Xmate, Blaupunkt are offering really good deals when it comes to wireless earphones. PTron has recently launched its latest Bassbuds Lite with an affordable price tag of Rs. 899.

     
    pebble earbuds. accessories news
    Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
