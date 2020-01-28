Just In
- 2 min ago Nvidia GeForce 1650i, 1650 Super Spotted On Geekbench
-
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Cameras To Launch On January 29 In India
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Great Deals On Mi Smartphones: Offers and Discounts On Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20 Pro And More
- 15 hrs ago BSNL Revises Marutham Plan; Now Offering 300 Days Validity
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus cure: Tamil Nadu doctor from Rathna Siddha Hospital claims to have invented medicine
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut As Crude Oil Slips To 3-Month Low On Coronavirus Scare
- Sports Arsenal want Everton target, a good move?
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Copied Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammy Outfit: Here's Why It Didn't Work
- Automobiles MG Motor Issues Statement Regarding MG Hector Fire: A Piece Of Cloth In The Engine Bay Is The Cause
- Lifestyle 11 Signs That Tell He Is Using You To Get Over His Ex
- Travel 10 Most Popular Historical Places And Sites In Karnataka
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Pebble Launches Twins Stereo EarPods With 25 Hours Non-Stop Music In India
Pebble has launched its newest 'Twins Stereo EarPods' in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 2,990. The true wireless stereo earbuds come with 6 months replacement guarantee and is available in black color option. The company announced that the newly launched earbuds are up for sale via all leading retail stores across the country along with the e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart.
The true wireless EarPods comes with IPX54 protection which makes it water and dustproof. The company claims that the sturdy built promises durability and the 10mm drivers on both the earbuds offering good sound along with noise isolation technology.
The company claims that the EarPods are capable of delivering a battery life of 180 hours stand by and 25-hours of non-stop music playback. It also comes with automatic speed charge capabilities in the case.
The newly launched Pebble's Twins earbuds come with hands-free stereo calling feature which will allow you to receive calls without using your smartphone. The device can be paired up to 10 meters of range.
The EarPods come equipped with voice assistant feature and controls that are located on each earpiece. Users can use two earbuds simultaneously, or they can share the same music with someone via Single mode.
If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds within the range of 3K segment, then you can keep the EarPods in your list. However, if you're running short in budget then don't worry because there is a list of brands that are offering really good deals when it comes to truly wireless earphones.
Brands like Oraimo, Belkin, pTron, Xmate, Blaupunkt are offering really good deals when it comes to wireless earphones. PTron has recently launched its latest Bassbuds Lite with an affordable price tag of Rs. 899.
-
19,990
-
21,997
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,692
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,875
-
14,870
-
63,900
-
34,692
-
47,599
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000