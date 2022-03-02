Philips TAT4506BK Earbuds Launched In India; 24 Hours Battery Life, Sweatproof Design, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Philips has released a new set of earbuds in India. The Philips TAT4506BK earbuds feature active noise cancellation, awareness mode, up to 24 hours of battery life, 10 mm drivers, sweatproof design, and much more. The headphones have a stem style and claim to provide an immersive sound experience.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC True Wireless Headphones Specifications

The Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones have 10 mm speaker drivers and Bluetooth version: v5.0 for quick pairing and a stable connection. Active noise cancellation and an awareness mode are included in the Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones. The Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphoneshave16 Ohm impedance. The gadget is 0.05 kg in weight and supports the Bluetooth profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and SBC (Streaming Format).

A long tap on the earbud will switch to 'Attention mode,' which will then turn on the Awareness mode if you need to hold a fast conversation. When you take your finger off the button, the headphones will return to the previous mode automatically.

They also have a mono-mode, which allows users make calls with just one earbud.Touch functions on the wireless headphones allow you to pause your music, take calls, and activate your phone's speech assistant.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC True Wireless Headphones Playback Time

The Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS headphones provide a total playtime of six hours on a single charge. The charging case provides 18 hours of total playtime. So, including the charging case, the total playtime on a single charge is up to 24 hours. The earbuds also have quick charging technology, which allows for an hour of gameplay after only 15 minutes of charging.

The total charging time of the Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS headphones is said to be two hours. It also has an IPX4 rating, indicating that it is splash-proof on both sides. During workout activities and if you are caught in light rain, it protects you from water splashes and sweat.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC True Wireless Headphones Price And Availability

The Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones are available for Rs. 7,099 in India. The earbuds may be found at all of the major online and offline retailers. The headphones come in black color.

With 16.6 million units sold in Q3 2021, India's audio market grew by 62 percent, bringing the country's global market share to 14 percent (Canalys). Audio items that are comfortable and practical to use for everything from work conversations to gym sessions are in high demand.

