Philips TWS Earbuds, Sports Headphones & Party Speakers Launched In India; Price, Sale & Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Philips has launched a wide range of audio accessories in India. The Philips 2022 audio range lineup includes the TAT2206 and the TAT2236 TWS earphones, TAA4216BK sports headphones, TAX5206, and the TAX3206 party speakers. All these products are high-end offerings from Philips. Both the TWS earbuds come with an official IP rating, great battery life, and fast charging technology.

Philips TAT2206, TAT2236 TWS Earbuds Features, Price

In terms of features, both the TWS earbuds offer similar features except for a few changes. The Philips TAT2206BK is equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers and silicone ear tips, while the Philips TAT2236BK has 12mm dynamic drivers without any cushioning.

For battery, both earbuds are claimed to offer hey are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playtime with a charging case, while the earbuds deliver six hours of battery life on a single charge. With support for a USB Type-C port, the earbuds are said to offer an hour of playback time with 15 minutes of charging. Further, they also support Mono Mode to use one earbud, Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and IPX4 rating.

Coming to the pricing, the Philips TAT2206 and the TAT2236 TWS earbuds have been announced at Rs. 6,999 in India. However, both units will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 and 3,399, respectively.

Philips TAA4216BKSports Headphones Features And Price

The Philips TAA4216BK wireless sports headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers to deliver crystal clear sound. In terms of battery, it is said to offer 35 hours of battery life on a single charge which takes two hours. Besides, the headphones are claimed to provide two hours of playback time with just 15 minutes of charging.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and there is an in-built microphone, multifunctional button to pause/play music, control the volume, and a 3.5mm audio port. Lastly, the headphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the Philips TAA4216 sports headphones come with a price tag of Rs. 8,999; it will also be available at a special launch price of Rs. 4,699.

Philips TAX5206 &TAX3206 Party Speakers Features, Price

The Philips TAX5206 party speaker has two 8-inch woofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters which are claimed to provide a maximum output power of 160W. On the other hand, the Philips TAX3206 packs an 8-inch woofer and two 2-inch tweeters which are claimed to deliver a total output of 80W.

For battery, they are said to deliver up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge. Other features include karaoke support, echo control, vocal fader, voice changer, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and more.

As far as the price is concerned, the TAX5206 and TAX3206 Party speakers are launched at Rs. 21,990 and 15,990, respectively. Both will be available at a special price of Rs. 17,990, and Rs. 11,690, respectively.

Where To Buy?

All these products can be purchased via offline stores and online sites like Amazon and Flipkart. It is also important to note that the special launch price will be valid until 31 January. If you are looking for a premium TWS with good battery life, then can consider the latest TWS from Philips. They do not support the ANC feature which is a downside in this range.

