Play Launches World's First AI-Driven Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone

    Play has launched its latest pair of wireless Bluetooth headphone - the PLAYGO BH-70. The company claims that these are the world's first AI-driven noise-cancelling wireless headset. The PLAYGO BH-70 is launched with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

    Play Launches World's First AI-Driven Noise Cancelling Headphone

     

    PLAYGO BH-70 Specifications

    PLAYGO BH-70 is a wireless noise-cancelling headphone and the company claims that it comes with Artificial Intelligence aiding the self-calibration feature. It also supports features like Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Smart-touch-and-talk, and auto-pause-and-play.

    Under the hood, the newly launched wireless headphones are equipped by 40mm drivers. The device is fuelled by a 1,000 mAh built-in battery, the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC active mode. On the hardware front, the PLAYGO BH-70 is powered by a Qualcomm processor.

    Connectivity-wise the headphone offers Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 meters of range. Meanwhile, it's also equipped with Apt-X codec with built-in CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling microphones.

    The built-in microphones are compatible with voice commands and it can be used to trigger Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri directly from the headphone. You can change the track or call someone from the contact list via voice command.

    The PLAYGO BH-70 comes with modes like ANC on/off which means you have the option of disabling the feature according to your requirement and Transparency mode which allow users to hear the ambient sound along with music playback. It weighs around 300 grams which makes it compact and portable. The wireless headphones come equipped with leather earcups and it is available for sale in Graphite Black and Medallion Brown and color options.

    However, the price of PLAYGO BH-70 is very high and comes under the premium segment. If you're not willing to invest such a big amount then you are search products from brands like Oraimo, Xmate, Mixcder, Toreto, and more which offers a huge range of wireless headphones and earbuds.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
