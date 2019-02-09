Portronic launches My Buddy Hexa portable laptop stand for Rs 699

Portronics a laptop accessories maker company has launched its latest My Buddy Hexa which is the company's latest laptop stand. The stand is basically meant for reducing the strain on the user's neck by having a right screen viewing angle. While typing on the keyboard the fingers and wrists to get optimum 7 adjustable angles. The stand offers natural ventilation without an external fan.

The laptop stand is made up of strong ABS plastic body which seems to be durable enough. It is capable of carrying a laptop from 13-inches to 15-inches including MacBooks and tablets. It comes with anti-slip rubber pads to which will hold the laptop firm and the rubberized feet ensure that it will not skid from the glass surfaces.

The stand comes with a 7-level adjustment flap when folded down, it makes the body of My Buddy Hexa completely flat which makes it convenient to slide into a laptop bag. The laptop stand is very convenient to carry wherever needed. It comes with dimensions of 28x25x1.5 cm and approximately half a kilograms of weight which makes it very lightweight.

The Portronics My Buddy Hexa comes with a price tag of Rs 699 and is available from online and offline stores. But Flipkart is offering the stand with a discount and you can grab it for Rs 649.