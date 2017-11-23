Portronics Breeze Bluetooth 4.1 stereo speaker launched at Rs. 2,999

Portronics has been busy launching new products every now and then. The popular portable digital products provider has yet again announced the launch of "Breeze" top of the line re-chargeable Bluetooth 4.1 stereo speaker with amazing TWS technology and FM tuner.

The speaker features stylish looks and solid built quality. Portronics Breeze comes in jet black color which the company claims that it goes well with the stylish metallic grille. The speaker features a unique cylindrical shape giving it an exquisite appeal. Breeze weighs in at 420 grams and has IPx6 water resistant body.

As for the internal components and sound quality, the device is equipped with 4W x 2 speakers. The company has said that Breeze offers two powerful 45mm inbuilt speakers with powerful amplifiers to offer fantastic surround sound output, awesome bass, and mid-range with a good level of treble.

The device is backed by a 2200mAh lithium-Ion battery and on paper, the speaker can play music for more than 5-6 hours on a single recharge and can be recharged in just 2 hours.

True to being a wireless speaker Breeze gives users the possibility to use its True Wireless Stereo, TWS, and other features. TWS enables users to easily connect two Breeze speakers via Bluetooth 4.1 and form a truly wireless stereo left and right channel and get a stereo sound effect in few seconds.

Additionally, with the speaker users can also listen to FM radio programs using its powerful FM tuner with an inbuilt antenna. There is a 3.5 mm Aux port and the speaker has OTG support as well. Breeze also provides users with hands-free phone call feature with inbuilt mic and speakerphone facility.

Talking about the pricing, Portronics Breeze is priced at Rs. 2999 and is available in both online and offline stores.