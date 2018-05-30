Portronics introduces My Buddy M laptop stand

Portronics, an emerging Digital, and Portable accessories brand have recently added My Buddy M to its existing series of amazing laptop stands and standing workstations. With the launch of My Buddy M Portronics is aiming towards improving a user's working experience.

The My Buddy M will help improve a user's posture and screen viewing angle while working on laptops. This according to the company will result in improved user productivity, creativity, and overall health. The My Buddy laptop stand is ergonomically designed to ensure that a user's fingers and wrists get an optimum angle when typing to reduce fatigue and other medical conditions that happens with bad working postures.

My Buddy M is a portable, lightweight and Aluminium glazed laptop stand. The laptop is designed in such a way that it allows the natural air ventilation and protects the laptop from getting heated up'. This further improves the battery life. The laptop stand can easily carry a number of laptops from 13" to 17", this includes MacBooks, laptops, and tablets.

As mentioned earlier that the standing aluminum wedge/flap at the bottom of My Buddy M ensures right viewing and typing angle. Further, the same flap can be conveniently folded into the body of My Buddy M making it absolutely flat. This makes it easy for a user to carry the flattened My Buddy M in their laptop bag and use it whenever and wherever needed.

Portronics has used anti slip silica rubber pads and rubberized feet that ensures that a user's laptop stays secured at one place without the risk of falling down. The My Buddy M also remains stable even on glossy surfaces, claims the company

My Buddy M has sleek dimensions of 230x226x4 mm and weights only 400grams and can easily slide into a user's laptop bag. My Buddy M is available at a price of Rs. 1799/- and is available for sale online and offline stores.