Portronics launches an interesting wireless mobile charger for vehicles

The Portronics Charge Clamp comes enabled with QI wireless charging support.

    Portronics, the consumer electronics brand primarily dealing with gadget accessories have launched another new product for the Indian market. The company has unveiled a dual purpose car accessory which is being called as Charge Clamp. The newly launched product is a wireless mobile charger cum mobile holder with which you can not only charge your smartphones but also hang your device securely while driving in a car.

    Portronics launches an interesting wireless mobile charger for cars

     

    In terms of design, the Charge Clamp features a similar design which you can spot on the standard mobile car holders. The mobile holder can easily accommodate a smartphone with a display size of up to 9-inches. As mentioned earlier, the Charge Clamp is dual purpose car accessory which not only holds your smartphone but also charges it at the same time wirelessly. The holder comes with adjustable hinges with which you can adjust the placement of your smartphone when it is connected with the holder.

    The Portronics Charge Clamp comes enabled with QI wireless charging support. The mobile holder cum charger is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices. The procedure to charge any smartphone wirelessly is fairly simple and all you need to do is connect the USB cable from any car charger to the Charge Clamp mobile holder cum charger. The charger offers a maximum output of 10 watts and can charge any smartphone wirelessly to a distance of up to 8mm.

    The Charge Clamp wireless charger cum mobile holder weighs at 245 gms and the company has designed the product in a way that it protects the connected smartphones from over-temperature, summer heat, current surge, and high voltage. The latch at the bottom firmly holds the connected smartphones at its place without the fear of the device falling off even in bad road situations.

    As for the pricing and availability of the Portronics Charge Clamp, the device carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 and will be available for sale across all major e-commerce retailers in India including Amazon and Flipkart. You can also grab a brand new Charge Clamp from offline retail stores as well.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
