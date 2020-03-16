Portronics Launches Biolock Portable Smart Biometric Padlock In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Portronics has launched its latest Biolock - a smart biometric padlock to expand its offering in India. The newly launched smart lock can be used for various purposes, from locking doors to cabinets to storage lockers and more. Here are the details:

Portronics Biolock features

According to the company, the newly launched Biolock solves the problem of forgetting passwords or losing keys. Moreover, it doesn't require any installation of any new application or even a Bluetooth connection, user's fingerprint will be the only key for the lock. This lock allows users to add up to 40 Fingerprints with the lock, every individual authorized fingerprint is capable of getting the access to the lock in just 0.5 seconds.

The newly launched smart biometric lock also comes equipped with an LED indicator. The company claims that the smart lock is made of stainless steel with a rugged zinc alloy coating to make it tamper resistance. Besides, it also comes with an IP66 rating which makes the Biolock water and dust resistant. Biolock is light in weight and weighs around 59 grams which makes it portable.

Do note that the Biolock is a rechargeable Smart padlock which is equipped with an integrated 100mAh battery. According to the company it takes up to 30 minutes to fuel up the battery and it is capable of delivering a battery life of up to 6 months. To charge the device users need to connect the lock with USB power cable and any 5V USB adaptor once the battery gets drained out.

Pricing and Availability

Portronics Biolock is launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The device is up for sale via online platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart. Consumers can also purchase the biometric lock from offline stores. The company is also offering a 12-month warranty on the newly launched device.

