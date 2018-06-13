Portronics Launches Muffs L Bluetooth Headphones

Portronics which is an emerging portable digital product brand has introduced its new Bluetooth headphone called Muffs L. The Muffs L is the company's latest addition to its existing series of on-ear Bluetooth headphone called Muffs.

Portronics Muffs is a decent pair of Bluetooth headphones which brings a combination of clear sound, comfortable fit, and easy portability. The speakers come with a built-in microphone and ear-pad mounted music and call controls. Muffs L makes it easy to switches between music and phone calls.

The Muffs L consumes less power and can be used for prolonged hours with one single charge, claims the company. The Muffs L Bluetooth speaker gives 14+ hours of playback and 20+ hours of talk-time in a single charge. The speakers run on Bluetooth version 4.1 which is compatible with lower versions of Bluetooth on smartphones/tabs/laptops.

Muffs L can be used with smartphone or iPods, MP3 players. The headphones feature soft cushion foam ear-pads with a sweat resistant material.

Following are the salient features of the Muffs L:

• Muffs L comes with 40mm drivers

• It runs on Bluetooth 4.1 which is compatible with lower versions.

• AUX cable helps to play music from non-Bluetooth devices like PCs

• It has 400mAh Li-on battery that can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2.5 hours and gives 12+ hours of playtime and about 20+ hours of talk-time.

• The headphones weigh 111gms and are suitable for prolonged use.

• Muffs L has an adjustable headband

• The headphones come with soft sweat-resistant PU leather ear-pads

• It is available in black color

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics Muffs L is available at a very attractive price-point of INR 1,999/- at all leading online and offline stores across India.