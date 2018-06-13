ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Portronics Launches Muffs L Bluetooth Headphones

The Muffs L consumes less power and can be used for prolonged hours with one single charge

By:

Related Articles

    Portronics which is an emerging portable digital product brand has introduced its new Bluetooth headphone called Muffs L. The Muffs L is the company's latest addition to its existing series of on-ear Bluetooth headphone called Muffs.

    Portronics Launches Muffs L Bluetooth Headphones

    Portronics Muffs is a decent pair of Bluetooth headphones which brings a combination of clear sound, comfortable fit, and easy portability. The speakers come with a built-in microphone and ear-pad mounted music and call controls. Muffs L makes it easy to switches between music and phone calls.

    The Muffs L consumes less power and can be used for prolonged hours with one single charge, claims the company. The Muffs L Bluetooth speaker gives 14+ hours of playback and 20+ hours of talk-time in a single charge. The speakers run on Bluetooth version 4.1 which is compatible with lower versions of Bluetooth on smartphones/tabs/laptops.

    Muffs L can be used with smartphone or iPods, MP3 players. The headphones feature soft cushion foam ear-pads with a sweat resistant material.
    Following are the salient features of the Muffs L:

    • Muffs L comes with 40mm drivers

    • It runs on Bluetooth 4.1 which is compatible with lower versions.

    • AUX cable helps to play music from non-Bluetooth devices like PCs

    • It has 400mAh Li-on battery that can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2.5 hours and gives 12+ hours of playtime and about 20+ hours of talk-time.

    • The headphones weigh 111gms and are suitable for prolonged use.

    • Muffs L has an adjustable headband

    • The headphones come with soft sweat-resistant PU leather ear-pads

    • It is available in black color

    Pricing and Availability:

    Portronics Muffs L is available at a very attractive price-point of INR 1,999/- at all leading online and offline stores across India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue