Portronics launches Mybuddy L: A light weight and foldable laptop cooling stand

Portronics a premier audio brand has now launched "MyBuddy L" which is the latest inclusion to its famous MyBuddy series of standing work desks viz laptop stands.

The company said that the latest addition reaffirms its strong commitment to the wellness of its customers. MyBuddy L is a portable and foldable laptop cooling stand and it features a large top with approximate dimensions of 28x20x11inch. It can be used both for work and fun activities like an office desk for up to 17-inch laptops, during picnics, while working on sofa or bed or even on the floor.

"The top is large enough so one can comfortably keep the mouse, coffee mug, and snacks on it along with your 17-inch laptop. The leg room below the top is large enough to accommodate one's knees. It can carry a weight of up to 35Kg easily on its strong and sturdy aluminum legs," Portronics said in a statement.

MyBuddy L has a wooden textured top with solid edges and side-line lips. The USB powered cooling fan keeps the laptop cool and increases its battery life. The mesh above the fan gives sleek looks and provides good air circulation to cool the heated laptop base.

The table comes with anti-skid grips on its legs to avoid any accidental slip on a glass surface. It is lightweight and easy to carry around with its foldable stands. With unique rectangular shape weighs less than 2.8Kg and is fairly easy to carry around wherever you go.

The new Portronics MyBuddy L is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available from online and offline stores.