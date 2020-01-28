Portronics Launches Power Bun Universal USB Charging Hub In India At Rs. 799 News oi-Karan Sharma

Portronics has launched its latest Power Bun which is a universal USB charging hub. The company claims that the newly launched device is completely safe from over-heating and is shock resistant. The highlight of the device is it comes with Intelligent Charging Technology which makes it compatible with all the smart devices and solves the problem of buying multiple adaptors when one has to charge various USB devices at the same time.

Photonics Power Bun Specifications

The company claims that the Power Bun is designed for day-to-day use of charging multiple devices. The Power Bun comes with three USB ports to detect and deliver an output up to 2.4. It also has two -220V 10A AC power ports to charge devices that support a 100V-240V range of voltage input simultaneously. It comes equipped with a 1.5 m AC charging cord as well. Meanwhile, it also sports a slot where the user can stand their smartphone while charging.

This multi-functional device is BIS certified and also offers Surge Protection and is Fire Retardant. It is capable of casing up to 750 degree Celsius. The company claims that the device is made up of high-quality strong ABS plastic material which makes it safe and protects it from over-heating.

On the connectivity part, the Power Bun supports all Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Tablets, Bluetooth Headphones, Power banks, MP3 players and other 5V USB devices. User can use it for both AC power and USB charging ports simultaneously. It comes with 12 months warranty.

Pricing and Availability

Portronics Power Bun is launched with a price tag of Rs. 999. However, the company is offering the device with a limited period launch offer for Rs. 799, and it is available via all offline stores and e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart. Do note that the device is available in only white color option.

Best Mobiles in India