Portronics launches SoundDrum Bluetooth 4.2 portable speaker in India

Portronics, a prominent player in the digital product market has just announced a new portable speaker in India. Dubbed as Portronics SoundDrum, it is a Bluetooth 4.2 multi-function stereo speaker with FM and other multiple connectivity options. According to the company, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE offers 250 faster speed and much more security over Bluetooth 4.1.

While the new speaker is promising better connectivity, it also comes with some other nifty features. It has a solid and stable drum shape design with stylish grille and it gives SoundDrum a very classy appeal. The speaker weighs in at 330 grams and its compact size allows users to carry it easily with them wherever they go. Further, the device is IPx6 rated making it water resistant and dustproof. It is protected against splashing and light rain but not when immersed in water.

Portronics SoundDrum has also been designed to provide the convenience of hands-free phone calls. With in-built mic and speakerphone facility, users can take/reject/end calls coming to their smartphone.

Moving on, SoundDrum features two powerful 5W in-built speakers with amplifiers to offer better sound output - with great bass and stunning mid-range, the best in its category.

The device supports a wide range of smartphones, tabs, laptops or computers and each can be connected using the Bluetooth 4.2 or an Aux cable. "One need not bother, even if your favorite music is in a Non-Bluetooth device like an mp3 player or PC, simply connect the device using 3.5 mm Aux port or a pen drive," the company said.

The speaker also sports a powerful FM tuner with an inbuilt antenna. FM stations also offer loud and clear output too. The device is powered by a 1800mAh lithium-Ion battery and the company claims that the speaker can play music for more than 7 hours on a single recharge while the battery can be recharged within 1-2 hours.

While the device has been designed to provide the best possible experience, the new Portronics SoundDrum has been launched at a price of Rs. 2,499 and it will available across all leading online and offline stores in the country.