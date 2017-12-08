Portronics launches SoundGrip portable Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 2,999

Portronics a prominent player in the audio space has now announced the launch of "SoundGrip"- a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker. The company is touting that the device delivers extraordinary clarity of sound and sleek stylish looks.

As such, Portronics SoundGrip is available in three vibrant colors namely - Red, Blue, and Grey. It comes with a nice metallic handle on one side for easy grip and movement. The speaker features stylish mesh grille which further gives it a sleek look. It has a rectangular form factor with easily accessible buttons on the top. The speaker weighs less than 365 grams and "is fairly easy to carry around wherever you go," the company said.

The speaker is equipped with 3 x 2W drivers which the company claims are powerful and due to great amplifiers, these offer a crystal clear and powerful music quality at bass, mid-range and treble frequencies. SoundGrip is backed by a lithium-ion battery and as per the company, the speaker can play music for more than 4-5 hours on a single recharge. The battery can be fully recharged in less than 2 hours.

Additionally, SoundGrip comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth to help you get a stereo sound effect in few seconds, a 3.5 mm AUX port and aux cable and U Disk Play which allows you to play music via pen drive.

The speaker has an in-Built mic. "SoundGrip also gives you great convenience of hands-free phone calls. With an inbuilt mic and speakerphone feature, you can take/reject/end calls routed to your smartphone. You can end or deny calls very easily and continue with your favorite songs without missing a note," the company said.

The new Portronics SoundGrip is priced at Rs. 2,999.