Portronics launches Yogg Plus fitness tracker with IP67 rating in India for Rs 2,499

Portronics, an emerging digital accessories band has launched its new product in India. This time it's not an audio product or car accessory, rather, the company has introduced its new fitness tracker band for the masses. Adding on to company's existing series of Yogg fitness trackers, the company has released Yogg Plus fitness tracker in the country. The latest addition brings a mix of sleek and smart design so that the users can make most out of it.

The Portronics Yogg Plus fitness tracker comes with an IP67 rating which makes it dust and water resistant. The IP rating makes sure that the fitness band is suitable for outdoor activities. Portronics claims that the fitness band will perfectly fine under light rainy conditions and during workout sessions when our body tend to sweat the most.

Portronics has further mentioned that the Yogg Plus fitness tracker also acts as a daily assistant and it will notify the users about the phone calls and messages. The fitness band will also help the users with the reminders, fitness goals and social media and will keep the users notified if they have been sitting idle for long so that they can get a better blood circulation by moving their body.

The fitness tracker integrates an inbuilt sensor which keeps a track of the user's sleep pattern. Users can also keep a track of their activities on their smartphones with the help of VeryFit Pro mobile app which they can download on their devices from the Play Store. The fitness band supports Bluetooth v4.0 connectivity. It offers a battery backup of up to seven days with one single charge.

As for the pricing, the Portroncis Yogg Plus fitness tacker carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 and is available in single color option, i.e, Jet Black.