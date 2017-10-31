Portronics RuffPad 10 launched in India: Ushers in a new era of note-taking and doodling

Portronics a premier provider of portable digital products, has now launched "RuffPad 10" which is a 10-inch re-writable LCD pad. RuffPad 10 is an extension of RuffPad series of premium and high-quality re-writable LCD pads from Portronics.

Portronics RuffPad 10 is available at a price-point of Rs. 1,999 and can be purchased from both online and offline stores. The device further comes with 1-year warranty. Apart from that let's have a look at the key features and benefits of this device.

RuffPad 10 is basically an LCD drawing pad which can be used for multiple things like a writing pad, notice or memo pad, reminder and to-do list pad. It can also be used to play games like noughts and crosses or tic-tac-toe, kids doodle board cum handwriting practice cum math practice pad.

The device comes with a stylus that helps users to take clear and bright notes and even draw images on the LCD writing pad. "The stylus ensures high precision writing with hard brush calligraphy effect, like with a hard brush and a pencil, not a sketch pen. You can improve your handwriting with great fluency on the surface of the pad," claims the company.

The pad features an erase button that allows users to simply erase the existing content on the pad with a simple press of a button making the pad ready to take new instructions or sketches. There is also an intelligent Lock key on the pad that prevents accidental erasing of content on the pad. Once the lock is enabled, even if users accidentally press the erase button, the content on the pad will remain as it is.

As for the build, RuffPad 10 is made of high-quality durable plastic and can easily withstand the pressure of users' wrists while taking notes. The pressure-sensitive LCD writing surface is very rugged too. It is lightweight, ultra thin and handy device which is ideal for homes, offices and in-between.

The pad comes with a 10-inch large non-radiative screen which also allows sufficient space to take notes. "Saves hundreds of sheets of papers and ink by using the LCD re-writable notepad. Practice and preach environment friendliness starting from your home. It comes with one 3V battery (like in watches) and one spare battery in the box," says the company.