Portronics Soundcake high quality stereo speaker launched in India at Rs. 2,999

Portronics, a popular brand when it comes to gadgets and accessories has just announced the launch of a high-quality stereo speaker in India. Dubbed as "Soundcake" the company claims that the speaker is an extremely versatile re-chargeable stereo speaker with TWS technology.

So basically the TWS feature will enable users to connect two Soundcake speakers via Bluetooth 4.1 and create a wireless stereo including a left and right channel combination. As per Portronics users can have a true stereo sound effect in a flash. They can further play great quality music or watch HD movies with equally great sound from their smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, and iPod.

The speaker offers two powerful 5 W inbuilt speakers with great amplifiers to offer the best possible surround sound output. Soundcake features powerful metal grill body of around 412 grams and is backed by a large 2600mAh lithium-Ion battery. The company has said that users can play music for more than 8 hours on a single recharge. Moreover, the battery can be recharged in just around 2 hours. "Battery indicator LEDs make it easy to know the battery charge status. All this makes it a very compact and highly portable system."

Soundcake also gives users a great convenience of hands-free phone calls. It comes with an inbuilt mic and speakerphone facility with which users can take/reject/end calls coming to their smartphone.

Since most of the portable systems are not true stereo systems because of their size and portability, "the versatile Souncake speaker bridges the gap between stereo and portability with style. It allows users to connect their music sources through Bluetooth or AUX cable. They can very well buy a single Soundcake as it can work very well in standalone mode too."

The new Portronics Soundcake is available in Jet Black color at a price point of Rs. 2,999 only. It is available via both online as well as offline retail stores across India.