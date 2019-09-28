PTron Launches Bass Buds, Bass Fest Affordable Wireless Headphones In India News oi-Karan Sharma

PTron has expanded its portfolio in the audio segment by launching two new audio accessories -the PTron Bass Buds and the PTron Bass Fest in India. The newly launched wireless headphones are up for sale under Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The PTron Bass Buds is up for sale at Rs. 999 and the PTron Bass Fest is available for purchase at Rs. 399. Here are the details:

PTron Bass Buds

PTron Bass Buds is a truly wireless earbud which comes with Google Assistant voice command support, 10mm driver size, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a transmission range of 10 meters. It comes equipped with a 250 mAh battery, along with a charging case. The company claims that it is capable of delivering up to four hours of music playback, four hours of talk time backup, and 100 hours of standby time.

Besides, it also comes with a button on both the earbuds which will allow you to receive calls, change music tracks and access Google Assistant and Siri.

PTron Bass Fest

PTron Bass Fest features a lightweight design and silicone ear hooks. It comes with the same 10mm speaker size with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 4 hours of playtime and about 3.5 hours of talk time, and 90 hours of standby time on a single full charge. It took 1.1 hours to get fully charged.

It also comes with a built-in microphone which will allow you to take the hands-free call. Besides it also has multi-function buttons to control music, volume and receive calls. You can also trigger the Google Assistant or Siri directly from the function button.

If you're interested in purchasing any of the product then you can get the device on Amazon India website.

Best Mobiles in India