PTron launches InTunes magnetic Bluetooth earphones for Rs 749

PTron introduces yet another budget accessory for the Indian market.

    PTron has launched its 'InTunes' - Sweat-proof magnetic Bluetooth earphones for the Indian market. It features Bluetooth v4.2+EDR allowing users to connect the device to two smartphones simultaneously. 

    The sweat-proof ear-buds claims to offer good comfort, convenience and extend the longevity of the device. The device comes in Gold-Black, Grey-Black, and Red-Black color options. It has in-the-ear secure fit design ensuring noise reduction with help of 14.2 mm drivers.

    The InTunes provides 10-meter connectivity and is backed by a 70mAh Li-Polymer battery claiming 100 hours of standby time with just 1 hour of charging. The metal ear-buds with magnetic attraction help wrapping the earphones around the neck.

    InTunes is aimed at sports enthusiasts, fitness fans, travelers and business commuters who look for a convenient hands-free experience. It also has a remote control to manage calls/listen to music with the push of a button. Intunes will be selling through PTron.in and other e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, and LatestOne.com. it will also be available through offline retail stores spread across 12 states in India.

    Previously, the company announced the Rover, a CSR chip-equipped Bluetooth earphone. It's a hands-free accessory for answering calls. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, HD microphone, voice commands, and a polymer battery.

    The company previously announced the launch of 'Tangent' wireless neckband earphones. It comes equipped with an attached flexible wire which wraps around the users' neck. It also has accessible multifunction control buttons. PTron Tangent comes with a polymer battery that lasts up to 6 hours, on a single charge.

