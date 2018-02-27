Ptron launches Soundrush earphones in India

PTron has announced the launch of 'Soundrush', a Bluetooth sports earphone with an advanced audio chipset that claims to offer a rich stereo sound experience. PTron Soundrush comes with Bluetooth v4.1 adapter. This ultra-compact Bluetooth adapter can also be connected to conventional wired earphones with 3.5 mm aux connector, converting them into wireless Bluetooth earphones.

With a built-in clip that can be slipped onto a sleeve or bag strap, PTron Soundrush is a good option for outdoor activities. With play, pause, change tracks and volume control buttons, PTron Soundrush ensures users are in complete control of your music, while on their morning jog or working out at the gym. The built-in mic, also facilitates answering calls on-the-go.

Launched on leading e-commerce portal 'LatestOne.com', PTron Soundrush is priced at Rs 699. It is available in three attractive colors - red, yellow and black.

Features:

In-ear sports ergonomic design

Advanced audio chipset

Stereo quality sound output

Bluetooth v4.1

Transmission Range: 10m (33ft)

Frequency: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

Mic sensitivity: 110+-3dB

Battery capacity: 120 mAh polymer

Talk time: Up to 7 hours

Charging time: Up to 2 hours

Charging port: Micro USB

Compatible with any smart phone or tablet

Back in January this year, the company announced the launch of Sonor. Priced affordably at Rs. 999, the Bluetooth mini speaker is said to offer subwoofer sound effect. Seeing the size of the new wireless speaker from PTron, it can perfectly fit into your palm and connects to any smart device or tablet. The pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker comes in a scratch and fingerprint stain resistant metallic body.

The company says that PTron Sonor is a next generation Bluetooth speaker and is an ideal companion for hiking, camping, office use and parties at home. The ultra-compact speaker is said to deliver 360 degree surround sound with subwoofer effect. The compact speaker works on a 1000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that as per Ptron delivers up to six hours of playback time on a single charge. Sonor can connect to your mobile device on touch of a button and is compatible with TF card and 3.5 mm AUX interface.