    PTron Launches True Wireless Earbuds Bassbuds Lite In India For Rs. 899

    PTron has expanded its Bassbuds TWS series with the launch of PTron Bassbuds Lite - True Wireless Earbuds. PTron Bassbuds Lite is launched with an affordable price tag of Rs. 899. The truly wireless earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers with latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. The company also claims that the earbuds are capable of consuming less power.

    PTron Launches True Wireless Earbuds Bassbuds Lite In India

     

    Each PTron bassbud is equipped with 50mAh built-in battery which is said to deliver a battery life of up to 6 hours of music time and 5 hours of talk time on a single full charge. Altogether it took 1.5 hours to fuel up both the earbuds.

    With charging case, the music playtime extends up to more than 20 hours on Bassbuds Lite. The company claims that the charging case is capable of refuelling earbuds up to 3 times. The device comes with a 400mAh rechargeable power case.

    Users will be able to make calls and trigger AI on their smartphone with the help of the built-in microphone on each earbud. Essentially, the user can operate even with a single unit or bud as well.

    The multi-function button on the earbuds allow hands-free wireless calling, music, call control and activation of the Voice Assistant - Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iPhones.

    PTron Bassbuds Lite is available in white and black color options. Interested users can grab the device on Amazon India which is listed with a special launch price of Rs. 899.

    Recently, the company has launched it's Bass Fest truly wireless earbuds in India with a price tag of Rs. 999. After that, the company has also launched a wired Bluetooth earphone - the PTron InTunes which was listed for Rs. 749. The company has focused on the affordable price range since soo long let's see what else it is going to launch by the end of this year.

     
    ptron earbuds accessories news
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
