pTron Launches True Wireless Stereo Earphones Bassbuds Pro In India News oi-Karan Sharma

pTron has launched its latest True Wireless Stereo earphones Bassbuds Pro. The company claims that the earbuds are ultra-compact and portable to carry around anywhere. The company launched the device in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,299.

pTron claims that each earbud weighs around just 4grams and designed to fits perfectly in the ear and it is compatible with all Android and iOS devices. The wireless earbuds come with a matt finish charging case that which is capable of charging the earphones.

The pTron Bassbuds Pro comes equipped with an advanced Smart Touch control sensors which allow users to control music and take hands-free calls. Moreover, you can also access the voice assistant like Google Assistant and Siri directly from the earbuds.

On the connectivity part, the Bassbuds Pro offers the latest v5.0 Bluetooth technology to ensure stable pairing with strong connectivity. pTron claims that the earbuds are capable of delivering 12 hours of playtime with the charging case. The earbuds alone stay powered up for 4 hours on a single charge.

The charging case also comes with an LCD display which shows the battery status. The charging case weighing only 27 grams and it can be charged with type C cable. Bassbuds Pro is available at a special launch price of Rs. 1,299 only on Amazon India.

pTron Bassbuds Pro Specifications

4 hours working time, 2-3 additional full charges with charging case (12 hours total)

1.5 hours charging time (earbuds)

40mAh Li-Polymer battery in each earbud

300mAh Li-Polymer digital charging case

Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity

Touch control earbuds

10 meters transmission range

Hi-Fi stereo sound

Binaural call function

Voice assistant, music & call control

Ergo-fit design

1-year warranty

