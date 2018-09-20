ENGLISH

PTron unveils ‘Rover’ Mono Bluetooth earphone for Rs 1,299

PTron has a new offering for the audiophiles.

    PTron has announced the launch of 'Rover' CSR chip-equipped Bluetooth earphone. PTron Rover is a hands-free mobile companion for answering calls. It features ergonomic urban lightweight design, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, HD microphone, voice commands, and a polymer battery.

    PTron Rover is engineered for voice calls with a microphone that ensures good call quality. It is easy to use due to the multifunction button and a dedicated power switch. It can be charged using the micro USB charging cable.

    PTron Rover is loaded with features including CSR Bluetooth chipset for strong wireless connectivity and low battery consumption, optimal sound experience, A2DP streaming that allows you to listen to your mobile content such as music, 280-degree rotatable mic, interchangeable sides, and 90mAh battery which claims to provide talk time up to 8 hours on a single charge.

    PTron Rover is available at an introductory price of Rs 1299 on PTron's online store, www.ptron.in. It is also available on e-commerce portals Flipkart, Amazon, and LatestOne.com.

    Features:

    • Bluetooth v4.1 technology and multifunction button
    • CSR chipset
    • HD voice and sound for optimal sound experience
    • 280 degree rotatable mic & interchangeable sides
    • Up to 10m from the paired device
    • Frequency range response - 20 Hz-20 kHz
    • Impedance - 32 ohms
    • Battery capacity - 90 mAh
    • Talk time - Up to 8 hours
    • Stand-by time - 200 hours

    The company previously announced the launch of 'Tangent' wireless neckband earphones. This is the latest addition to PTron brand's Bluetooth enabled mobile audio category.

    PTron Tangent features ergonomic sporty design, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, comfort-fit magnetic ear-buds, and long-lasting polymer battery. The product also has an attached flexible wire which blends in with the shape and contour of the users' neck. 

    It allows you to control music with easily accessible multifunction control buttons. Users can make calls with an advanced microphone that is built to deliver good call performance. PTron Tangent comes with a polymer battery that lasts up to 6 hours, on a single charge.

    Read More About: ptron earphones audio news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 14:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
