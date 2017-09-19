PTron wireless smartphone charger launched at Rs. 499

PTron a subsidiary of LatestOne.com has unveiled yet another product for tech-savvy consumers in India.

The company has launched a new wireless charging pad which allows to wirelessly charge a compatible device's battery using induction transfer. Users can simply charge a device with wireless charging feature by placing it on top of a wireless pad which does not require any cables or adapters (other than to the wireless charger itself).

With this launch, PTron is extending its range of chargers in the mobile accessories segment. Besides, this is in line with the company's strategy of continuously innovating and introducing unique products to meet rapidly changing customer needs and demands.

PTron wireless charging pad comes in Black and Red combination and is exclusively available on LatestOne.com. The charger is priced at Rs. 499.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO of LatestOne.com said, "I am quite excited about wireless technology in India. As per the current trend, new generation comprising of Gen Y and Gen Z is more inclined toward wireless technology. Be it wireless speakers, earphones or charging your device, wireless technology makes life easier. PTron wireless charging pad is definitely a thing for Gen Z."

"As per a report, wireless phone charging market forecast indicates that global markets will reach $33.6 billion by 2019. In my view, wireless devices or gadgets have immense potential to scale up due to its advantages," he added.

While the company sees a bright future for the technology, let's have a look at the key features of this new product.

PTron wireless charger features ultra-thin design making it lightweight and portable. The device comes with an anti-slip base for stable placement of the device. As for the power, the charger has an input DC rate of 5V/1.5A and output 1A. The charger is compatible with mobile phones that come with Qi standard like the recently announced Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The charger is 6.8cm in diameter and 1.1cm thick.