Rapoo India launches the 3510 Plus fabric wireless optical mouse

RAPOO has introduced the 3510 Plus 2.4G Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse in India. The RAPOO 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse is a combination of a soft fabric surface, cool colors and a textural effect felt when touched. The mouse will be selling at a price of Rs 1,999.

The product is designed to be of a proper size (113 x 64 x 30 mm), ideal for both hands. It offers a big advantage in portability with a delicate 80g body and a plug-and-play ultra-mini NANO receiver. Stable 2.4G wireless technology covers a 10m transmission distance and effectively prevents the mouse link from jamming. The 12 months' battery life makes it an effective productivity tool. Moreover, it is adaptable to different surfaces with the 1000 DPI HD invisible tracking engine.

Commenting on the product, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, "Rapoo aims to redefine the usage of wireless tech accessories. The combination of elegance and versatility in designing wireless accessories is what sets the brand Rapoo, a class apart. The Rapoo 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse is designed to cater to individuals whose aesthetic sense of style in their personalities extends to their choice of gadgets."

The Rapoo 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse will be available in India in 3 colors, blue, black and grey. It will be available offline as well as online via Rapoo's authorized partners.

Key features of the Rapoo 3510 Plus Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse:

Soft fabric cover

Soft fabric cover is not only durable and breathable, but also offers an extremely comfortable grip.

Reliable 2.4G wireless connection

Reliable 2.4G wireless connection covers a distance up to 10 meters.

1000 DPI high-definition tracking engine

Responsive and smooth cursor control with the 1000 DPI high-definition invisible tracking engine.

12-month battery life

With Rapoo's latest energy saving technology and power switch, you can use your mouse without power interruption for up to 12 months.

Precision on nearly every surface

The high-performance engine enables you to use 3510 Plus on virtually any surface.

Plug-and-forget NANO receiver

Users can plug it into a USB port and forget about it, and you can say goodbye to worry about lost receivers.

What's in the box:

1 x Wireless Mouse

1 x Nano receiver

1 x AA alkaline battery (pre-installed)

1 x Quick start guide

System requirements:

Windows10，Windows 8，Windows 7，Windows Vista Windows XP Mac OS computer with USB port