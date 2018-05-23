Rapoo India launches the VPRO V20S Optical gaming mouse for Rs 2,499

RAPOO has introduced the VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse in India as the latest addition to its range of VPRO Gaming products. Focusing on ergonomics, the V20S prevents unnecessary strain on the hand to enable a comfortable grip and pleasant use during longer playing sessions.

The V20S comes with five individually customizable buttons to which a range of functions and macros can be assigned. This gives the players a better control while facing opponents in a tough eSports battle.

One of the key elements in eSports, accurate navigation, is taken care of by the V20S, which comes with a professional gaming optical engine, with an image-processing rate of 6400 FPS. The 60 inch/s tracking speed and up to 1000 Hz USB report rate, ensure perfectly accurate tracking.

The adjustable real-time DPI button provided in the V20S can help meet the accuracy of different screens. 3 DPI values from 500/750/1000/1250/1500/1750/2000/3000 up to 3000DPI can be adjusted. The built-in onboard memory in the V20S, allows gamers to save the mouse configuration (macro, DPI setting and breathing light mode) in the game mode. Games can be played as desired on any computer without the help of any software.

The V20S, is designed with a LED multi-color light system with 16 million colors. This feature lets gamers customize the appearance of the mouse in many ways to suit their preferences. The V20S features an APM-lighting mode that reflects gamers' actions per minute with a spectacular light show.

Commenting on the product, Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, "The Rapoo VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse is an ideal amalgamation of looks, features and aesthetics to cater to all types of gamers. At Rapoo, we ensure that the most minor details are taken care of, while designing products for gamers that not only are feature rich but budget friendly too."

The Rapoo VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse is now available in India online as well as via authorized Rapoo partners at an MRP of Rs 2,499.

Previously, the company unveiled it's VPRO V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard in India. The V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard is available with a colorful backlit system for a better visual experience for gamers. Media control is possible with the help of function keys that allow users to access a variety of functions like media player, homepage, volume adjustment etc.