Razer launches Star wars theme-based gaming accessories for fans News oi-Karan Sharma Razer launches Stormtrooper-themed gaming accessories to celebrate Star Wars Day. All you need to know about the new gaming accessories.

In order to celebrate Star Wars Day, Razer has announced a new series of monochromatic accessories which comes in black and white tones by joining hands with Disney. The new series of accessors include a wireless mouse, a mechanical keyboard, and a mouse pad. The new collection was launch at an event held on May 4. The accessories are designed by Razer in partnership with Disney's Lucasfilm.

Blackwidow Lite Stormtrooper

The BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper edition comes with the same specification in terms of hardware and key response like the original BlackWidow Lite. It comes with with the same Razer Orange Mechanical Switches with O-rings which is responsible for reducing the key noise. Key is individually backlit by LEDs and there is also a black-and-white braided cable. If you are interested in buying this then you have to pay $99 (approx Rs 6,494) for the special edition which is $10(approx Rs 650) higher than the normal model.

Atheris Stormtrooper

"A stormtrooper's job is never done. With up to 350 hours of non-stop use on just a pair of AA batteries, the impressive battery life of the Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition allows you to win battle, after battle, after battle," reads the official website.

The Atheris Stormtrooper also comes with the same colored and theme, but similar to the standard edition with 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. Moreover, there is a Stormtrooper helmet designed on the mouse which will keep reminding you about the Stars Wars. To grab this mouse you need to pay $59 (approx Rs 3,870) which is again $10 higher than the standard version.

Apart from that, the company has also come up with the Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat which completes the theme of the newly launched accessories. You can place your keyboard and mouse both on the mouse pad and it will cost you $34 (approx Rs 3,870).

Also Read: You can't believe it Razer is literally working on a Toaster